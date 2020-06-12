Rehmani urges HR bodies to take notice of HR situation in IOK

IOJ&K COVID-19 update Infected 4969 Kashmir Valley 3633 Jammu division 1097 Ladakh region 239 Deaths 54 Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Apr 30,2020) Total Killings * 95,548 Custodial Killings 7,139 Civilian arrested 159,602 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 109,506 Women Widowed 22,913 Children Orphaned 107,786 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,179 From July 8, 2016) (Apr 2020) Total Killings * 33 Custodial Killings 0 Tortured/Injured 152 Civilian arrested 845 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 44 Women Widowed 1 Children Orphaned 2 Women gang-raped / Molested 0 From July 8, 2016) Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Total Killings * 1031 Custodial Killings 68 Tortured/Injured 27739 Arrested 11858 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3306 Women Widowed 91 Children Orphaned 205 Women gang-raped / Molested 933 Inured by pellets 10298 Youth lost total eye-sight 147 Youth lost one eye sight 215 Schools arsoned 56 People detained under PSA 951 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month June 2020 M T W T F S S « May 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 Archives Select Month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010

Home ‘India committing Kashmiris’ genocide under guise of COVID-19’ APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad Rehmani urges HR bodies to take notice of HR situation in IOK Freedom Struggle, HR, Human Rights Islamabad, June 12 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has urged the international human rights organisations to take notice of the horrifying and worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a letter addressed to the Heads of the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, International Red Cross Society, International Red Crescent and the Doctors without Borders said that Indian troops and paratroops were engaged in an undeclared war against the people of occupied Kashmir to force them into submission. Following is the full text of the letter: “SoS Appeal to Hon’ble Heads of The UN Human Rights Council Geneva, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch International Red Cross Society International Red Crescent The Doctors without Borders On behalf of the oppressed people of the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, I would like to apprise you of the horrifying and worsening human rights situation of our region, in which Indian troops and paratroops are engaged in an undeclared war against the inhabitants to bring them under submission. There is explicitly great contradiction, enormity and an unabridged gulf between India’s claim of secularism and practice in relation to Kashmir and the Indian Muslims. Because, on the one side Indian leaders say that the Kashmiris are our brothers and sisters, while on the other they do opposite, kill us like goats and sheep, burn and loot our properties and humiliate women. Indian regime tries to absorb Kashmir in India by “various scientific arts of slaughter—the predatory instinct of its rulers has not been curbed”. Last year, India’s Hindutva racist rulers dismembered and fragmented the J&K State, merged it into India and passed a new Reorganization Act, and Domicile law to change the history and demography of the Muslim majority region. It has deprived the people of the State of their right to honour, land and liberty. India has deployed over seven hundred thousand army and paratroops in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, blocked the road towards a peaceful resolution of J&K; and thus scraping the Kashmir-related special clauses – 370 and 35-A of its own constitution. After the abrogation of special status of the State a long curfew and lock-down was clamped on the disputed region; thousands of young and old people were picked during nocturnal police raids from every nook and corner of Kashmir, detained under the black laws in the far flung Indian jails. Whereabouts of many are yet unknown and the poor parents and families are in pitiable and impoverished conditions, wandering from pillar to post, as they have no resources to travel to far way detention centers. Some detainees passed away in jails during the last decades. The health of many other political prisoners has deteriorated but the Delhi rulers are used to prolong their imprisonment with ill-intent to inflict mental/physical torture on them in jails. In Jan/Feb 2020, the lock-down was further stiffened under the pretext of fight against the COVID-19 and a third dose of curfew and lockdown was given in May, 2020, when a brutal military operation was carried out to kill a young fighter Riyaz Naiko in Beighpora Awantipore (Pulwama). Again, in the same month the army and police, blasted and rampaged about 20 residential houses in Srinagar’s Kani Mazar- Nawakadal locality, killing Junaid Ansari, a young freedom fighter who happens to be a son of Ashraf Sahrai, Chairman J&K Tehreek-e-Hurriyet. Manhandling and humiliating the people on roads has been intensified by the police in these pandemic times. All this is impinging upon the basic liberties of the people and peace and stability of the region. During these operations and crackdowns, the army/police, do not spare pedestrians or drivers, civilians, or by-passers, setting ablaze and looting shops and houses and killing whosoever innocently is seen walking along as road. In fact, violence in J&K is the by-product of India’s state-sponsored terrorism, excessive use of force, vindictiveness & revengeful police actions, enforced disappearances, thrashing youth on roads, arrests, long detentions in/ outside the State, custodial killings etc. Young, old and teen-agers are targeted by the police, CRPF, BSF and army without any fault. Consequently, their brothers are radicalized. The dead bodies of the freedom fighters and civilians are not handed over to their bereaved families for their funeral rites because they are scared of the coffins carrying the mortal remains and the massive funeral processions of the martyrs. They don’t hold guns, they are simply mourners, yet India — an atomic power is addicted to a revengeful Hindutva psychology and ideology. Therefore, the mortal remains of the Kashmiri martyrs are buried at faraway places by the authorities. It’s a bitter truth beyond any doubt that a Kashmiri does not feel himself or herself safe inside or outside of his or her home. The molestation of women, humiliation and thrashing of youth has become second nature of the police in Jammu and Kashmir. And the same is repeated against the Kashmiri students, business men or travelers in the Indian cities and towns, and education institutions. Obviously, life, honour and property of a Kashmiri Muslim are nowhere safe and secure. The present Hindutva regime has declared a ruthless war on its Muslim population by making most anti-social, cruel and malicious changes and amendments in the country’s citizenship laws, demolishing the secular edifice of the Indian constitution. A Kashmiri himself sees no future in these changes of the India’s basic constitutional law, visualized, drafted and adopted by its forefathers in the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949. Obviously, if the life, culture, religion, worshiping places, commerce, employment and all other basic rights and liberties of the Indian Muslims or other minorities are not safe, how Kashmiris could be free, safe and secure. The State of Jammu and Kashmir was invaded and annexed by India in 1947. The UN had appointed its own administrator to hold plebiscite across the former princely State, but India always fabricated lame excuses and obstructed implementation of the UN resolutions. No doubt, the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been facing repressive military operations for the last 30 years but the human rights environment has become extremely horrific after India’s Hindutva regime of RSS and BJP dismembered the State and began a strangling politics and blood-thirsty rule from Delhi on 5 August 2019. The Presidential ordinance followed by a majority RSS-BJP communal vote in both houses of the Parliament was no less than a racist coup, tearing apart the history, and geography to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Today, the secular constitution is only in name. No racist Hindu leader of BJP is ashamed, but takes pride in drinking a glass of cow-urine and rubbing cow-dung on the body to cure the COVID-19. The BJP regime happily is hammering the last nail in the coffin of the Indian secular constitution. The Kashmiris are forced to remain with this very Hindustan in the 21st century. How the two can co-exist? Since the situation is very obscure and grim in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh; the army and the paratroopers have a brutal grip, all the political leaders, workers, and youth in thousands are in jails, media has been muzzled; we request you to pay a visit to observe by yourselves the actual happenings in Kashmir. Kindly meet the victimized families and their near and dear ones in detention camps and jails. These points should be spotlighted:– Kashmir is under curfew & lockdown cycles, since 5 August, 2019. Today, it has been extended under the cover of Pandemic lockdown, but the people can’t breathe, they have no medical & relief facilities. Basically the political and military objectives of the Indian establishment are kept in mind. Thrashing and killing of people by the police continues as usual. Even ordinary deaths are treated as pandemic deaths and funeral processions to the graveyard are not allowed. Shoot to kill a youth in any fake encounter is order of the day. A dead body is dragged on roads, mutilated, taken into police custody and buried at faraway places without informing the bereaved parents and families. The people live under two dreaded situations; 1. Army fear 2. Corona virus fear The draconian laws, e.g. J&K Public Safety Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, etc are lavishly used against the politicians and political workers to curb the dissent and civil liberties. Leaders and workers detained under these laws are currently in various jails of India and include some Kashmiri women leaders as well. There are countless youth who have been forcibly disappeared by the army or police in J&K, but their whereabouts are unknown and as a result fear and anguish grip their families to the extent of causing psychological diseases and ailments in them. Molestation of women and humiliation of young or old people and mutilation of the martyrs by the army and police at every nook & corner of J&K, particularly in the Kashmir valley and the Chenab valley is openly practiced and no FIR is registered by the concerned police. Local emergency relief & aid groups are harassed when and if they collect relief for the victims of police operations. The establishments become totally exposed when self-help humanitarian feelings inspired the people to collect relief items for the blasted house-owners of the Nawakadal army operation in May 2020. The authorities threatened the voluntary donors and did not bother about the holy month of Ramadhan. The novel Reorganization Act, the new Domicile Law, and the Delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary segments as now applicable to the fragmented State, are from every angle against Kashmir and its Muslim majority character. Under the latest arbitrary provisions of the Modi regime Jammu and Kashmir’s previous Permanent State Residents law has been set aside and declared ultra-virus. The permanent inhabitants of J&K at a stretch become non-residents or outsiders. Under the new law Indian citizens can also fill in citizenship forms to acquire citizenship rights in J&K State. According to the new delimitation law, the Assembly and parliamentary seats can be reconstituted to reduce the Muslim seats in the Assembly and the Parliament. The new law can’t be challenged or questioned before any court of law. 11. Demography teaches that the Muslim majority Kashmir has a significant edge over Jammu, which (Jammu) had about 50% Muslim population before the 1947 Muslim genocide, when in the 1st week of November, 1947, about 3 hundred thousand Muslims were slaughtered by the RSS goons and Hindu-Maharaja’s troops and many more hundreds thousands were forced to flee and driven away to Pakistan. The present BJP Regime which believes in ethnic cleansing of the Indian Muslims has for the same purpose brought the new Citizenship Amendment Act on its statute- book. The regime is quite animus against Kashmir, in its present shape of a Muslim majority province. Therefore, the civilized world must shoulder moral and legal responsibility to save the people from the threat of ethnic cleansing and demographic change. Every type of human rights atrocity has been documented by the HR groups of Kashmir during the past 30 years and every affected or victimized household remembers and is witness to ordeal he or others faced in the hands by the Indian army and police. The oppressed Kashmiris are eager to relate the tragic episodes of the Indian tyranny phase-wise from 5 August 2020 onwards. So, they appeal you to visit here and sit with them and listen to their woes, as members of the humanitarian circle. The unfortunate families wish to share with you their grief and gloom. So that the international community is able to get better understanding of the sufferings of the people under this militarized region to seek a just solution according to the urges and aspirations of the people of Kashmir. 