Rich tributes paid to Tufail Mattoo on his anniversary

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, have paid rich tributes to Tufail Mattoo on his martyrdom anniversary.

Tufail Mattoo, a student of 12th class, was killed in Srinagar by Indian troops when he was returning home from tuition in June 2010.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement in Srinagar, while paying homage to the 125 persons including Tufail Matoo and Wamiq Farooq, martyred by Indian troops during the 2010 mass uprising, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris had raised the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

He said that the people of Kashmir could not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. He added that it was a pity that the Indian troops involved in the killings of the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris in 2010 were still roaming free and no punishment was given to the killers.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement in Srinagar said that the killing of the said teenager was a gruesome cold-blooded murder by the men in uniform. He said this is not the case of Tufail Mattoo only, adding that the Indian troops were martyring innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis.

He deplored that the people of the territory had been facing extreme cruelties and oppression at the hands of Indian forces just for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed to them by United Nations and the world community.

Yousuf Naqash maintained that oppression, killing spree and illegal detention of Kashmiri youth could not suppress the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement.

