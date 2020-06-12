Syed Ali Gilani speaks truth about Kashmir: NC leader

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, National Conference Additional General Secretary, Mustafa Kamal, has admitted that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, always speaks truth about Kashmir.

Mustafa Kamal talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at the NC Headquarters in Srinagar said that whenever Syed Ali Gilani talked about the UN resolutions about Kashmir, it was based on facts and he always spoke truth.

He said that situation in Kashmir would have been totally different today, if the UN resolutions had been implemented in letter and spirit. He added that Kashmir had never acceded to India like other states.

Mustafa Kamal said that the BJP-led Indian government murdered the democracy not only in Kashmir but across India. “This party abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir without taking elected representatives into confidence and jailed them. It twisted facts and misled people across India. BJP-led government is following a different agenda which is totally anti-Muslim in nature and this party betrayed and deceived people of Kashmir,” he said.

The NC leader said that the BJP was looking Kashmir through the prism of religion and this party was befooling and deceiving people of India and dividing them in the name of religion. “Muslims in India are being targeted, humiliated and lynched. Who can forget the lynching of Iklaq? This party can go to any extent for power,” he added.

Mustafa Kamal said everyday young boys are killed in occupied Kashmir and claims are made by the BJP that everything is under control.

Like this: Like Loading...