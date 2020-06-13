APHC totally rejects fake letter attributed to Syed Ali Gilani

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that after miserably failing to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through its military might, India has now resorted to malicious tactics to malign it.

APHC Secretary General, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said India’s secret agencies have issued a letter attributed to the APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani. He termed the letter as totally fabricated and fake, having nothing to do with Syed Ali Gilani.

He said that this forged letter was the handwork of Indian agencies meant to defame the freedom struggle and Pakistan. He maintained that Pakistan had been at the forefront of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, always providing it political, diplomatic and moral support and the people of Kashmir were thankful of Islamabad for the same.

He maintained that the Kashmiri people were well aware of what India was trying to achieve through such malicious propaganda, as New Delhi had employed such tricks in the past as well but the Kashmiris have always frustrated such Indian designs and they would continue to do so in future as well. Urging people not to fall prey of Indian machinations, he pointed out that the Kashmiris were united to carry forward the freedom struggle under the bold leadership of Syed Ali Gilani.

Meanwhile, APHC spokesman, in a separate statement, said that the Kashmiri youth were fighting for a sacred cause and India would never succeed in its sinister moves to defame their freedom struggle.

