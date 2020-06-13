Demos in IOK against killing of youth by troops

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum have said that they organised protest demonstrations in different areas of Kashmir Valley against the continued brutal killings of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops.

Young Men’s League and Students Youth Forum in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that hundreds of activists of the two organizations held protest demonstrations in different areas of Srinagar and Islamabad district and condemned the raging wave of terror unleashed by Indian troops in the territory. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The speakers addressing the protesters slammed the Indian demonic regime for its Hindutva agenda in the occupied territory, whose final status on the basis of right to self-determination is yet to be decided.

They paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...