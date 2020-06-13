Farida Bahenji pays tributes to Kashmiri martyred youth

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Bahenji, has paid rich tributes to the youth martyred in Kulgam and Islamabad districts by Indian troops during cordon and search operations, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farida Bahenji in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were brutally killing the youth on daily basis and the United Nations and the international community must take notice of it.

She expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs. She said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Farida Behanji reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation struggle till complete success. She appealed to the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and ending the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

