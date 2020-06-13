‘India committing atrocities in IOK to perpetuate its occupation’

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has said that India has been committing atrocities on the Kashmiri people for the last over seven decades to perpetuate its illegal occupation of the territory.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a gathering Ahmed Nagar area of Srinagar said that India was using different tactics, including genocide of Kashmiris and use of women as weapons of war, to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that when India saw its clear defeat in Kashmir, it repealed the special status of the territory to change its demography. He said that Modi government was furthering the Hindutva agenda of RSS in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris were being forced to sell their property to non-Kashmiris so that they could get settled in the occupied territory, thus turning Muslim majority into a minority.

He said that the Indian atrocities over the last seven decades had proved that New Delhi had occupied Kashmir but failed to win the hearts of the Kashmiri people, who were continuing their struggle for securing freedom from the Indian yoke.

The DPM chairman said that, on one hand, the COVID-19 had put the whole world in trouble, and on the other, India under the cover of coronavirus lockdown had stepped up its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He said that the Indian forces were brutally martyring Kashmiri youth and were not even giving their bodies to their families, which was the worst violation of human rights.

He urged the Kashmiri people to strictly obey the instructions of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and do not sell their land to any non-Kashmiri.

Khawaja Firdous appealed to the international community to force India to repeal all the laws imposed it to change the demography of Kashmir.

He also expressed grave concern over the continued house arrest of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, for the last ten years. He vowed that the Hurriyat leaders, activists and Kashmiri people would continue the ideology, thinking and mission of Syed Ali Gilani till the achievement of their goal. He appealed to the international community to play role in ending the siege of the house of the APHC Chairman so that the Kashmiri people could meet their beloved leader.

The participants on the occasion raised slogans against India and in favour of freedom.

