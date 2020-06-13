‘Indian policies influenced by Hindutva ideology’

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): India Study Centre (ISC), at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organised a Webinar titled, ’India’s aggressions towards its neighbours: A Threat to Regional Stability’.

The webinar brought together distinguished experts on the strategic culture of South Asia amid India’s aggressive postures towards neighbouring countries.

In his introductory remarks, Dr. Saif Malik, Director India Study Centre at ISSI, highlighted that India has indulged itself in conflicts with all its neighbours. Its policies are manifested under the influence of Hindutva ideology.

Ambassador Riaz Khokhar, former Foreign Secretary, highlighted that India’s strategic concept of ‘Akhand Bharat’ is no more relevant. India’s steps in August, 2019 are its miscalculation that it will lead to the final solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Ambassador Salman Bashir, former Foreign Secretary, was of the view that the world need to understand the symptoms of Indian behaviour through the lens of its political aims and military objectives. He also emphasized that Pakistan must deepen its consultations with China on the issues created by India in order to counter Indian hostile designs in the region.

Dr. Moonis Ahmar, Meritorious Professor from Karachi University, highlighted about the resentment present in the masses of Bangladesh on the recent controversial Citizen Amendment Act passed by India, which led to the insecurity among Bangladeshi people.

Ambassador Zamir Akram, former permanent representative of Pakistan in the United Nations dilated that India had captured area of 400 km from Nepal just to establish hegemony on its small neighbours. India also tried to influence the Foreign Policy of Nepal. He further said Pakistan needs to re-evaluate its position on Nepal considering the current developments in the region. China, Pakistan and Nepal equation of cooperation will be helpful to improve the situation in the region.

Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Associate Professor, National Defence University Islamabad, expressed that the behaviour of a state is defined by the identity, norms, rules and institutions of the state and India is following notion of Hindutva on stated fronts.

Major General (r) Dr. Shahid Hashmat, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, stressed on the fact that India is aggressive towards entire South Asian states since it considers itself as the sole hegemon. India has also undermined the prospects of peaceful resolution of any conflict and as a result has crippled SAARC.

Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, professor Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, focused on the fact that ‘False Flag Operation’ is part of Modi’s strategy and during the past six years there have been numerous occasions in which they have tried to apply it.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI in his keynote address said Modi has brought a paradigm shift to India internally and externally that has proved to be a disaster. Hindutva driven policies have eliminated space for minorities. India is no longer been visualised as a pluralistic and democratic state. He said India’s relations with all its neighbours are troublesome. He said for the first time India is being exposed as an aggressor and it is evident that India is being exposed of its true colours.

Ambassador Khalid Mehmood, Chairman Board of Governors, ISSI, in his concluding remarks mentioned that India’s fundamental policy in South Asia is to preserve and strengthen its dominance in the region.

