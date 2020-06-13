Indian troops martyr 4 more Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Islamabad districts, today.

The troops martyred the youth during two different cordon and search operations in Nipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and Lallan area of Islamabad district.

Two youth were martyred in an operation in Lallan area of Islamabad district which was launched in the wee hours of Saturday. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

Earlier, on Friday night Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Nipora area of Kulgam district killing two youth during the ensuing gun battle.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas.

The occupation authorities also suspended internet service in the districts.

Like this: Like Loading...