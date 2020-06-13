JKPL expresses solidarity with families of Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) led by party leader, Arif Sufi, visited Shopian to express solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

Indian troops have killed more than 14 Kashmiri youth and destroyed several houses during cordon and search operations at three different places in Shopian district during last one week.

The delegation members, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that the mission of martyrs is the mission of every Kashmiri and the people of Kashmir would not allow anyone to betray the sacrifices of the martyrs.

They said that the Kashmiri people had been struggling for securing their birthright to self-determination for the last 72 years as they had never accepted the Indian occupation over their motherland.

They said that the United Nations through its resolutions accepted by both Pakistan and India had promised that Kashmiris would be given an opportunity to decide their future through a plebiscite. They deployed that India later backtracked from its commitment. They added that Pakistan has always advocated resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The delegation members said that the only way to ensure peace in the region was the peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute. They appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists and stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The delegation also included Bilal Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed and Rafiq Dar.

