Kashmiris stranded in Muscat seek evacuation

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): More than 220 Kashmiris stranded in Muscat have urged the Indian authorities to make arrangements for their evacuation, saying they have been facing tough times for the past around three months.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Srinagar-based English newspaper Greater Kashmir reported that it received email from the stranded people who urged the authorities to evacuate them on priority basis.

The stranded people said that they were struggling to get a direct flight to occupied Kashmir as only one flight was arranged by the Indian government on June 2 which evacuated around 157 stranded passengers.

“More than 220 Kashmiris are still stranded here. We are facing tough times due to the ongoing lockdown,” said a stranded passenger.

Another Kashmiri said that Indian government had already arranged flights for people from different parts of India but no flight had been arranged for Srinagar so far.

Most of the Kashmiris stranded in Muscat have lost their jobs due to which it has become difficult for them to make both ends meet, he said

