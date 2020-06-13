One more person dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll mounts to 55

Srinagar, June 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one more person, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at a hospital in Srinagar early today, taking the death toll due to the disease in the territory to 55.

The deceased, who was a retired doctor from Parraypora area of Srinagar, died at Medical College-Hospital (MCH), Bemina. Identified as Dr Abdul Rasheed Shervani, he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since June 2 and breathed his last around midnight.

“Patient was incubated and on Ventilator. The Consultant and Senior Critical Care doctors were on spot managing the patient who could not survive despite all efforts,” said Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal of MCH Bemina. He added that the patient was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

With this fatality, the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus pathogen has risen in occupied Kashmir to 55 – 48 in the Kashmir Valley, six in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with 13 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 10, Kulgam 8, Islamabad 5, Shopian 4, Kupwara and Jammu 3 each, Pulwama and Budgam 2 each while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Leh districts.

Till Friday night occupied Kashmir reported a total 4,969 coronavirus infections out of which 3,633 are in the Valley, 1,097 in Jammu division and 239 are in Ladakh region.

