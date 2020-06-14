Blacksmith killed, 3 injured in gas cylinder blast in IOK

Indian police booked pro-freedom activist under black law

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a blacksmith was killed and three others were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Pulwama district.

The blast took place inside a workshop at Ghat Tokuna Reshipora in Awantipora area of the district, today.

The 45-year-old owner of the workshop died while three others were injured in the blast. The injured have been hospitalized. “Their condition is said to be stable,” SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem, told media men.

Meanwhile, Indian police have booked a pro-freedom activist under black Public Safety Act (PSA) on charges of participating in anti-India protests in Ganderbal district.

