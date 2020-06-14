Continued illegal detention of Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz denounced

Islamabad, June 14 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi has denounced the continued illegal detention of the JKLF Chairman, Mohammed Yasin Malik at Tihar Jail in New Delhi and demanded his immediate release.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing an extraordinary meeting of the forum in Islamabad deplored that the Indian authorities had put him in a death cell of the prison and his health was deteriorating with every passing day. Yasin Malik is a heart patient and is being deprived of medical facilities.

He also condemned the continued house detention of the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded his release. Mirwaiz Umar has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government repealed the Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the increasing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination despite Indian atrocities.

Naqshbandi said that India was maliciously defaming Pakistan and freedom movement of Kashmir. People of the territory are thankful to the government and people of Pakistan for their political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

He appealed to the UN Security Council and international human rights organisations to put pressure on India to stop all kinds of human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and help settle the dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...