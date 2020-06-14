Fake letter meant to malign pious movement: APHC

Opportunists exploiting situation for personal gains

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the fake letter attributed to APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as a conspiracy of Indian secret agencies aimed at maligning the pious movement of the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir, the towering personality of Syed Ali Gilani and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the letter being circulated on social media in the name of Syed Ali Gilani, on one hand, thanks Pakistan for its contributions with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, while on the other, it is a futile attempt to defame Pakistan, the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership and the youth showing resistance against the Indian occupation.

The APHC spokesman maintained that a few days ago even before the appearance of this letter, the APHC had clarified that Syed Ali Gilani was in his old age, he was critically unwell and the callous authorities did not allow people and even APHC leaders to meet him. The APHC chairman was being held incommunicado and was under house arrest for the last over ten years, he added.

The spokesman emphasized that some opportunists, for their personal petty gains, at the behest of Indian secret agencies were trying to exploit the situation arising out of the illness of Syed Ali Gilani and his inability to coordinate with APHC leaders. Describing them as elements of defeated mindset, the spokesman said that such elements were actually fulfilling India’s agenda.

The spokesman maintained that there were a few people who were unintentionally extending helping hand to the designs of the enemy by circulating fake things about the movement and subjecting them to unnecessary debates on social media. The spokesman advised them to desist from doing so and show full regard to the Kashmiris’ unique sacrifices.

The APHC spokesman while praying for the early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani said that the APHC chairman had played an epoch-making role for the Kashmir cause, and any attempt by India to malign his towering personality would not be tolerated.

He maintained that the Kashmiri people were grateful to Pakistan for championing the just and durable resolution of the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

