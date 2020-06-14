India committing genocide in occupied Kashmir: JKPM

Jammu, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has said that India is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to suppress the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self- determination.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu said at a time when the world is busy in fighting COVID 19 pandemic, Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

He said Indian forces are sweeping village after village in search of youth associated with the struggle and killing them in cold blood. He said they have killed more than one dozen young boys during the past ten days without any provocation.

India, the APHC leader added, is actually committing an open genocide in Kashmir to fulfill its diabolical agenda. He urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in Kashmir in the times of pandemic.

Mir Shahid Saleem said the people of Kashmir have been living under the strict lockdown for the past nearly ten months. After August 5, last year, their political, social and human rights are being violated by India. After outbreak of COVID 19, Indian agencies have unleashed a reign of terror to crush the sentiment of resistance in Kashmir.

