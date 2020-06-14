India killing youth on pretext of CASOs in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, June 14 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leader and Vice Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, has said that Indian Army has stepped up its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that every day, under the pretext of search operations, youths were martyred by Indian troops in fake encounters. “Every day two or three youth are martyred. The situation is becoming very serious,” he said.

“On one hand Kashmiri people are in the grip of COVID-19 and on the other hand Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror on the Kashmiri people to prolong India’s illegal and immoral occupation.”

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the struggle for freedom till last drop of their blood. He said that India had issued around two hundred thousand domiciles to outsiders in Jammu saying the Indian government was working the agenda of the RSS to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the international community to stop India from spilling innocent blood in occupied Kashmir.

