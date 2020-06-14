Indian Army soldier falls to death in Gurez

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army soldier died after falling into a gorge while patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district.

Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru, 36, was leading a patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) when he slipped and fell down around 100 meter on a narrow ridge wide with deep gorge on the sides, an official statement said.

“He was immediately rescued by his team, provided first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to his severe injuries,” it said. The soldier was also a mountaineer.

