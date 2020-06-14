Indian atrocities can’t deter Kashmiris from pursuing freedom cause: TWI

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that the Kashmiri people are being subjected to unimaginable brutalities at the hands of Indian troops simply because they demand their basic right to self-determination.

TWI, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that every day, Indian occupational forces carry out so-called cordon and search operations, kill and arrest young Kashmiris, demolish their homes and dishonour their women. He said that the whole of the occupied territory has been transformed into a prison, but coercive tactics employed by India to suppress the freedom movement have not deterred the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

TWI maintained that though the people of Kashmir believe in the peaceful and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and the implementation of the United Nations resolutions, but India has pushed them to the wall by adopting a policy of suppression and repression, using state-terror and brute force to subdue the freedom struggle. It said that after decades of oppression, the Kashmir dispute is still alive due to the unmatched sacrifices of the Kashmiris.

TWI pointed out that Indian intransigence was not only responsible for consuming the lives of innocent Kashmiris on daily basis but also endangering the peace in South Asia. It urged the world to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people, recognize their aspirations, their struggle for freedom and help resolve the long standing Kashmir dispute for permanent peace in the region.

