Indian police arrest another Shopian youth in Punjab

Jammu, June 14 (KMS): Indian police have arrested a third Kashmiri youth in Punjab state of India on the fake charge of an over-ground worker of mujahideen in less than three days.

Two days ago, the police arrested two Kashmiri youth identified as Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani on the same charge in the Indian state of Punjab. Aamir and Wasim are residents of Shopian district in the Kashmir valley.

The third detained youth identified as Javed Ahmed Butt is also a resident of Shopian.

However, the relatives of all the three youth have denied the police charges saying the youth were present in the Indian state in search of job when they were struck their due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Like this: Like Loading...