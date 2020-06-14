IOK political detainees being deprived of basic rights in jails

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and the territory have been deprived of fundamental rights.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued from Srinagar central jail deplored that internationally-recognized rights of prisoners were also not available to Kashmiri political detainees in jails.

Untoo added that Kashmiri detainees were being deliberately deprived of medical treatment, food and other facilities due to which they lives were in danger.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo appealed to the international human rights organizations to come forward and raise their voices against the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees.

