IOK records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 60

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five people died of Covid-19 in less than 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 60 in the territory.

One death was reported from Jammu, while four were reported from the Kashmir Valley. An elderly man from Kupwara died at a hospital in Srinagar, today. Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar, said, “The 85-year-old, a known case of chronic kidney disease, was shifted from SMHS Hospital yesterday. He was already positive for the Covid-19”.

Earlier, a 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar in Jammu died at Government Medical College Jammu, today, two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19. Dr Nasib Chand Digra, Principal GMC Jammu said that the elderly man had comorbidities like hypertention, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Ashthma. “He had severe sepsis and died around 1:30 am midnight.

On Saturday evening, a 60-year old Srinagar man died at Bemina Hospital in Srinagar. Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal Bemina Hospital, said the patient was admitted as asymptomatic Covid-19 on June 05. He said the deceased had underlying diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. “He suddenly became breathless at 8.00 pm, developed unconsciousness and was shifted to ICU, where he was declared dead within minutes.”

A 60-year old man from Shopian became another victim of Covid-19 on Saturday. The man died at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he had been admitted on 11 June. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the deceased had bilateral pneumonia and was sampled on 12 June.“He died on Saturday and his sample later on was found to be positive, Dr Chaudhary said.

Like this: Like Loading...