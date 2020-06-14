JKSM pays tributes to IOK martyred youth

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) visited the martyrs’ graveyard in Manchowa, Srinagar to pay tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

The delegation was led by Muzaffar Jan while Shakir Ahmed, Ejaz Kashmiri, Javed Habib, and Ishaq Shah were also part of it.

The delegation on the occasion said that despite the Indian atrocities, the people of the territory have continued their liberation struggle and would take it to its logical end.

The members of the delegation said that the unprecedented sacrifices given for the Kashmir cause by the people especially the youth would not be allowed to go waste.

The mission of Kashmiri martyrs would continue till Kashmiris get their birthright to self-determination as per their aspirations and the UN resolutions, they added.

Paying homage to Mohammad Maqbool Elahi, Shaheed Mohammad Ismail Butt, Fayyaz Ahmed Elahi, Manzoor Ahmed, Shahid and other martyrs, the delegation said that the JKSM spokesman said that recently 14 youths were martyred in Shopian in cordon and search operations by the Indian troops.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs, the JKSM leaders said that they would not take rest till the completion of their mission, adding that the martyrs’ blood would definitely bring positive results.

The JKSM appealed to the United Nations and international organizations to ensure implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and help settle the lingering dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

