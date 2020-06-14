Tributes paid to Tassaduq Amin on his anniversary in IOK

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Jammu and Kashmir, Yasmeen Raja and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Adil Dar have paid tributes to Tassaduq Amin Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

Yasmeen Raja and Umar Adil Dar in their separate statements in Srinagar said that millions of martyrs of the territory had nurtured the resistance movement by sacrificing their lives for the glory of Islam and the liberation of Kashmir from India.

They, on the day of martyrdom of Shaheed Tassaduq Amin Shah, offered their heartfelt respect to him and all the martyrs of Kashmir and prayed to Allah for his forgiveness and high ranks in Jannah.

They also reiterated to continue the Kashmir liberation struggle at all levels and at all costs to fulfill the mission of Kashmiri martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...