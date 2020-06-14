We’re becoming stories when booked under black laws: Zahra

Srinagar, June 14 (KMS): An award-winning Kashmir-based photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra, who was last month booked under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her social media posts, has said that the Kashmiri journalists are also becoming stories, when they are beaten by Indian troops and booked under draconian laws like UAPA.

On Thursday, Zahra was named the winner of the Washington-based 2020 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award. She won the top photojournalism award for her “moving images” of the Kashmir dispute.The jury praised the 26-year-old’s work.

“I am happy that the world recognises my plight and the plight of other journalists working in tough circumstances. The case against me was shocking. You cannot book journalists for the pictures they take. The pictures we take are the testimonials of people. They are the truth as it is. The awards and recognition might not change our whole situation, but yes, it makes us feel that there are journalist bodies that understand what we go through as professional journalists,” Zahra told media. “They would at least speak for us and keep our cases alive,” she added.

Zahra said the award serves as recognition for women journalists in conflict zones and that it is a collective recognition of the work of all journalists in Kashmir who have faced tough times and continue to do so.

“In the past four years, when I started my career, I have faced multiple battles, starting right from my family and the society. But I was able to fight them alone. The biggest battle that shocked me was the case against me under the UAPA. I didn’t know what to do. I had no organisation to back me. It also scared me when I imagined that I could be in jail for seven years. But after the case, I gathered myself and told myself that I shall keep on working as long as I can,” she added.

“And that’s what I am doing. I know it’s not going to be an easy journey as a journalist in Kashmir but as long as I am honest in telling stories, I am ready to take up these challenges,” Zahra said.

