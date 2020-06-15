Gilani, Sehrai, Masarrat kept freedom banner aloft in trying conditions

Srinagar, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and illegally detained senior APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt continue to serve as beacons of light and symbols of resistance against brutal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a survey conducted by a group of Srinagar-based media men with the coordination of Kashmir Media Service, the three leaders live in Kashmiris’ hearts and minds because of their courage and fearlessness, and the fact that they have kept the banner of freedom aloft in all testing times and trying conditions.

The survey mentions that India is frustrated by growing popularity of the all three towering personalities since they command widespread respect among the Kashmiris for their unwavering stance on the Kashmir dispute..

The survey says that above-mentioned leaders live in Kashmiris’ hearts and minds as they have kept the banner of freedom aloft in all testing times and trying conditions. The research mentions that Gilani, Sehari and Masarrat continue to inspire the Kashmiri people for being passionate advocates of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai earned more respect after he uttered the words “I’m thankful to almighty Allah that my son achieved what we all wish for” over martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai. The people of Kashmir salute the courage and resolve of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

“You can martyr my son but not my ideology” was the Sehrai’s message after Indian troops martyred his son. These words, the survey suggests, raised the stature of Mr. Sehrai among the Kashmiri masses.

The gallant leadership of Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Masarrat Aalam Butt gave courage to the Kashmiris to stand up against the Indian oppression. As per interviews of the people, the heroic struggle of Gilani, Sehrai and Masarrat will remain a golden page in Kashmir’s freedom history.

Massarat Aalam Butt has remained in Indian jails and torture centres for over 30 years. His last arrest was made when he shouted the slogan “jeeway jeeway Pakistan, Teri jan meiri jan Pakistan Pakistan” during a rally in Srinagar in April 2015 .

