Glowing tributes paid to Tasaduq Ameen Shah

Srinagar, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairperson of the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, and Chairman of Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar have paid glowing tributes to Tasaduq Ameen Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

Yasmeen Raja and Umar Aadil Dar in their separate statements in Srinagar said that Kashmiri people were heavily indebted to the great sacrifices of their martyrs. They said reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue to pursue the martyrs’ mission till its logical conclusion.

The two leaders expressed solidarity with the family members of Tasaduq Ameen Shah.

