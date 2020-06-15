Hindu outfit moves top court to get control of mosques

Muslim body says hearing of petition will create fear among Muslims

New Delhi, June 15 (KMS): In a bid to gain control over almost all religious places especially mosques in India, a Hindu organisation has moved the Supreme Court to challenge a provision of a 1991 law that maintains the religious character of holy structures as they existed on August 15, 1947, before the Partition.

The petition has been filed by Mahasangh seeking directions from the top Indian court to declare Section 4 of the 1991 Act as ultra vires, meaning beyond its legal power or authority, and unconstitutional. At present, the law does not allow the conversion of a temple into a mosque and vice versa.

The plea contended that the Act had barred the right and remedy against encroachment made on religious property of what, it claimed Hindus, by exercise of power by followers of another faith [Muslims]. “The result is that Hindu devotees cannot raise their grievance by instituting any suit in a civil court or invoke the jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution against high-handedness and will not be able to restore back the religious character of Hindu endowments, temples, mutts etc from hoodlums if they had encroached upon such property before August 15, 1947 and such illegal and barbarian act will continue in perpetuity,” said the petition.

In view of great influence on the top judiciary by the Modi-led Indian government, the petitioners urged the Supreme Court to declare Section 4 of Act of 1991 as ultra vires to Article 14, 15(1), 25 and 26 of the Constitution and consequently void.

It is worth mentioning here that the top Indian court on November 9, last year, in a unanimous 5-0 verdict had backed the construction of Ram temple at the site of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, and without having an iota of regard for the historical mosque the court had ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

However, a Muslim body has challenged the petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking to oppose the plea filed by the Hindu organisation. The petition filed by Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind has prayed that the court should not entertain the petition challenging the provision of the 1991 law.

It submitted that even issuance of notice in the present matter would create fear in the minds of the Muslim community with regard to their places of worship, especially in the aftermath of the Ayodhya dispute and would destroy the so-called secular fabric of the country, the Jamiat’s plea said.

