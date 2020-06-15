IOK authorities order partial opening of Mughal Road

Srinagar, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities on Monday ordered the partial opening of Mughal Road – the alternative road connecting the valley with rest of the world– for transportation of fruit produce to markets outside the union territory.

The Mughal Road – the 84-km mountainous road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian — remains closed for traffic for four-five months every year due to accumulation of snow.

“It is hereby notified for information of general public/fruit growers that the Mughal Road is hereby declared open for downward vehicular traffic exclusively for transportation of fresh fruits outside the territory from June 16, 2020,” an order issued by Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, K Pandurang Pole said.

However, the order stated that there would be no passenger vehicular movement on the road and the timing of the movement of trucks would be from 11am to 4pm only.

“It shall be ensured that vehicles should be preferably 4×4 or mechanically sound and vehicles should not be overloaded and should carry load as per permissible tonnage. Drivers driving the vehicles shall be experienced and familiar with the said hilly road. Each vehicle shall have one driver and a conductor only,” the order said.

