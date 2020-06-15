IOK children facing military violence, mental health issues

Srinagar, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the deadly coronavirus pandemic has spread its tentacles across more than 188 countries infecting nearly 8 million people worldwide, while Indian occupied Kashmir is stuck with a daily dose of military violence, cordon and search operations, killings and arrests.

Despite multiple calls for a ceasefire by the UN since the beginning of 2020 amid the pandemic, hundreds of cordon and search operations and killings have taken place in Kashmir in which over a hundred youth have been killed by Indian occupation forces.

More than 30 structures have also been destroyed and damaged by Indian troops.

“These events are going to have a prolonged psychological effect on the whole population of Kashmir, particularly the children,” Mutaqeem Altaf, a psychology scholar, told media men.

He said that, despite the pandemic, military violence has not been subdued in Kashmir and children, caught in the middle, are suffering heavily.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rjaouri and Poonch districts.

The troops also used choppers and unmanned aerial vehicles during operations in several areas.

