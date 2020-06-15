Letter circulated on social media is fake, concocted: APHC-AJK

Islamabad, June 15 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir APHC-AJK chapter in an extraordinary meeting in Islamabad, today, maintained that the letter circulated on social media is fake and concocted.

The meeting termed the fake letter attributed to APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as a conspiracy of Indian secret agencies aimed at maligning the pious movement of the people of Kashmir.

They said, the people involved in circulating the fake letter are the worst enemies of the Kashmir people who do not realise what India is doing. They said the circulation of fake letter attributed to Syed Ali Gilani by the Indian agencies is to divert the attention of the international community from the extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth and demographic changes initiated by the Indian forces.

They maintained that in past some mischievous elements circulated fake letters attributed to Chairman Syed Ali Gilani but people of Jammu and Kashmir didn’t give any heed to such letters knowing the character and steadfastness of their beloved leader.

The participants of the meeting maintained that some opportunists, for their personal petty gains, at the behest of Indian secret agencies were trying to exploit the continued detention and ill health of Syed Ali Gilani.

They prayed for the early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani, who played an epoch-making role for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and any attempt by India to malign his towering personality would not be tolerated.

The participants said the Kashmiri people are grateful to Pakistan for championing the just and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen chaired the meeting and Sheikh Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Malik, Abdul Majeed Mir, Adeel Mustaq Wani, Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, Javed Iqbal Butt, Haji Mohammad Sultan and Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah participated in the meeting.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shamim Shawl, Ishtiaq Hameed, Eng Mustaq Mehmood, Nazir Ahmed Karnai and Kifayat Hussain Razivi joined the meeting via video link.

