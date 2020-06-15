Pakistani origin Kashmiri brides stage protest in Srinagar

Srinagar June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a group of Pakistani origin Kashmiri brides, who had returned under the IOK administration’s rehabilitation programme, staged a protest in Srinagar, today, seeking their rights and travel documents to visit Pakistan.

At least 350 women, who arrived in Kashmir during the past decade along with their husbands, said that the Indian authorities were denying them travel documents to visit their parents in Pakistan. Out of the 350 families that returned under this policy, around 50 women have already been either widowed or divorced and are in Kashmir without any support, they said.

“The families were told that they will be legally given the citizenship but till date, they haven’t even been provided with any travel documents,” said protesting women. “We have been holding protests for last many years but nobody is bothered about our demands. We urge the authorities to issue us citizenship and travel documents,” said one protester. “We have already suffered a lot during past many years,” she added.

Another protester, Misbah said, “We are really distressed as we haven’t gone to see our family for years now. We are tagged as ‘Nepal returnees’. We want travel documents so that we see our families, if not that, we demand the respective governments to make provisions for our deportation back to Pakistan along with our families,” she said. She added that even their children were subjected to trouble because of this, as they couldn’t have their Aadhar card’s generated.

“We are mentally frustrated, some women even passed away without seeing their families. It’s no less than a torture for me. I have been here for six years and I was assured proper rehabilitation,” said another protester Safiya.

