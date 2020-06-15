Protesters in Jammu denounce India’s anti-people policies

Jammu, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, protest demonstrations were held in Jammu region against the anti-people policies of the Indian authorities.

Showing deep resentment over the exploitation of educated youth of Jammu region and Kashmir valley, activists of Young Panthers staged a protest in Jammu. The protesters carried banners and placards reading “Revoke SRO 202, We Want Justice” slogans.

Addressing the media, Partap Singh Jamwal said as per the new recruitment rules, said the new rules are absolutely deception for the Kashmiri youth. He said under SRO 202, the appointee in first five years shall be entitled to minimum pay scale which is not more than Rs10, 000.

Meanwhile, in Kathua residents including women in large number staged a protest and raised slogans against Municipal Council Kathua over permission for installation of a mobile tower without consent of the locals. The protesters said that Municipal Council Kathua, vice president, Rekha Kumari who is also Councilor of the Ward issued the installation orders for a mobile tower on the rooftop of shop while befooling residents after getting fake signatures.

They demanded an independent inquiry into the matter and dismantling of the tower immediately.

