Shujaat Bukhari will be remembered for highlighting Kashmir issue, Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, June 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed has said that the veteran Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari would always be remembered for playing an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and the plight of the Kashmiris at the international level.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement on the occasion of the second death anniversary of Shujaat Bukhari, said, “We pay tribute to Shujaat Bukhari for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue, especially the rights of Kashmiris.”

It is worth mentioning here that Shujaat Bukhari, Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir newspaper and a renowned Kashmiri intellectual, was killed by unknown gunmen near his office in Srinagar, on June 14, 2018.

Ali Raza Syed said that Shujaat Bukhari was martyred just hours before the report released by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in which the UN called for an immediate international inquiry into human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the 49-page UN report dated June 14, 2018 called for immediate cessation of human rights violations in Kashmir and immediate justice for Kashmiris who have been oppressed for seven decades.

The Kashmir Council EU Chairman said Shujaat Bukhari was a patriotic Kashmiri who advocated peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Ali Raza Syed called on the international community to stop Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and play its role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to Shujaat Bukhari on his second death anniversary saying that the Press Club members through an online meeting expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased journalist.

Like this: Like Loading...