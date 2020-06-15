Success of Kashmiris’ just struggle is beyond question: TWI

Srinagar, June 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), paying glowing tribute to the Kashmiris for bravely facing Indian atrocities, said that regardless of the torment and agony the just struggle of the people of the territory is destined to succeed.

TWI spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that history is witness that the spirit of people to seek freedom and determine their political future can’t be suppressed by brutal tactics. He added that the repression of Indian occupying forces can never force the Kashmiris to give up their struggle for the right to self-determination as promised to them by the United Nations resolutions.

He maintained it has been over seven decades that the Kashmiris have been fighting against an oppressive occupation and lakhs of people have rendered their lives so far. He added that the courage, resilience and repeated resurgence shown by the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian tyranny since 1947 would remain a golden page in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The TWI spokesman urged people to remain steadfast and continue to resist India’s brutal occupation with unity and exemplary courage, adding that New Delhi was stunned by the Kashmiris’ resolve and their united struggle. He pointed out that owing to the firm stand and sacrifices of the people of the occupied territory, Indian defeat and the Kashmiris imminent victory was writing on the wall.

