5.8 magnitude earthquake hits IOK

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): An earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter scale struck occupied Jammu and Kashmir at 7 am on Tuesday. This was the third earthquake to hit the territory in three days.

Rpicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan at a depth of around 100 kilometer. People living in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts felt the tremors.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night too. Also on the same day, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Rajkot at 12:57 pm. Tremors were also felt in Bhachau region of Kutch.

