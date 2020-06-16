Anjuman Sharie Shian holds interfaith conference in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-Sharie-Shian organised a day-long first interfaith dialogue ever held in Kashmir under the theme “Mitigating horizontal tensions through is the need of the hour”.

A statement issued after the conference said that the session was participated by Grand Mufti of occupied Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Syed Shamas Rehman, General Secretary Muthid Majlis Ulema, Advocate Zahid Ali, Maulana Kurshid Ahmed Kanoon Gou, Chairman Himayat-ul-Islam, Shafat Ahmed Farooqi, Representative of Jamiat Ahldees J&K, Satpal Singh, President Gurdwara Prabhandhak Commitee, Avtar Krishan General Secretary Hindu Samaj Committee, Jammu & Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian’s Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas, Agha Syed Ahmed Moosvi, Principal of Houzeh Ilmia Jamia Babul Ilem Oriental Collage of Learning Maulana Agha Syed Hussain and its faculty which include Agha Syed Abid Hussain Hussaini, Agha Syed Yousuf and Agha Syed Aqeel. The session was organised by Anjuman’s interfaith chapter Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Ghulam Mohammad Nagoo.

President J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi could not attend the conference due to his continued house arrest since August 4, 2019.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in his message read out by Anjuman Sharie Shian’s Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas, said, “I believe that the essence of belief in God and service to the people of God can be found in all Divine religions”.

He further stated, “This conference, teaches us how to sit together for a dialogue according to the tenets of the Holy Quran and the way of life and conduct of the Prophet Muhammad (PHUH) to make a safe and sound world free from “sectarianism, extremism, war and bloodshed. Interfaith dialogue is essential to avoid fanaticism which leads to confusion. The selfish evil forces with vested interest promote fanaticism to divide and to create communal disharmony to fulfill their selfish desires. But interfaith dialogue provides space for people of different religions to come together and discuss about their religions, clarify the doubts and promote interreligious understanding and creates interreligious relations, which avoids frictions between religious and religious communities”.

In a joint resolution it was stated that since Kashmir is a multi cultural and multi religious society dialogue is very essential for the unity and well being of the “Mouj Kashir”. Plurality is a basic and fundamental fact of the Kashmiri society and everyone has to understand this pluralistic nature of Kashmir society. Every religion also has to be pluralistic in its own perspective and promote this pluralism among its adherents. Inter-faith dialogue has to contribute towards communal harmony and the welfare of the humanity.

The resolution also unanimously condemned the recent attacks on various religious places in Srinagar which includes Masjid Ali and Tomb in Botta Kadal, Mandir in Downtown, mausoleum in chhattabal, where Scriptures of Holy Quran written by the Imam Raza(A.S) is housed and urged for unity among communities to thwart evil designs of vested interest and called for more such Interfaith dialogue across Kashmir to bridge the gaps and let the flower of Kashmir’s brotherhood, amity, affinity bloom.

