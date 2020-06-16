Bilal Siddiqi condemns wanton killings in IOK

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Mazhamat has expressed grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and wanton killings by Indian troops in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to three youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, today, said that the Kashmiri youth were choosing the path to resistance to end India’s illegal occupation over their motherland.

The martyrs, he added, are rendering priceless services to the cause of freedom to keep the torch of resistance glowing and shining. “Their red hot blood will never go waste nor could any suppressive or colonial measure deter the Kashmiri people to abandon their struggle to secure the cherished dream of freedom,” he said.

He termed the fresh wave of crackdowns by Indian occupational forces in length and breadth of occupied Kashmir as a tool to suppress their voice for freedom.

Bilal Siddiqi said that Indian forces were committing brutalities during the so-called search operations in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...