India needs to review its behavior of violating UNSC resolutions& HR violations in occupied Kashmir: FM

Islamabad, June 16 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India needs to review its behavior of violating the UN Security Council resolutions and human rights in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, he said Pakistan has a lot of forums and ways to unveil the Indian designs, and it opts from them according to its priorities.

The Minister said there is a specific procedure to follow for getting membership of the Security Council.

He said the countries desiring to become member of the Security Council lobby for several years, and every country has this prerogative.

He said one has to follow a long procedure to get membership of the Security Council, and Pakistan has also been lobbying for the membership.

However, he said, we will formulate our strategy keeping in view the diplomatic norms.

He said Pakistan and India had been members of the Security Council for seven times each.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the Hindutva mindset of Indian government poses a threat to regional peace and security.

He said all the regional countries are concerned over the policies of BJP government. He regretted the Indian government has made the SAARC forum dysfunctional.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi regretted that regardless of breakout of Covid-19, the Indian government has not shown any flexibility in its persecution campaign in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it continues to target the innocent population in the search and cordon operations.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said the United Nations endorses Pakistan’s stance on the outstanding Kashmir dispute. He said we have written several letters to the United Nations highlighting the atrocities unleashed against the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian troops.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has always respected the UNSC’s resolutions but the Indian side has never accorded any respect to them. He said reports of UN Human Rights Commissioner speak volume about the blatant human rights violations being committed in occupied valley.

He said the world should take notice of the situation there.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that a discriminatory attitude is being meted out to Muslim population in India . He said massacre of Muslims in New Delhi has been reported by the world media.

