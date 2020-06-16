India spilling blood to change demography in IOK: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Khawaja Firdous, who is also Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, has said that India has unleashed a killing spree under a well thought-out plan to change the demography of the territory.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly reacted to the assertions made by former Director General of Indian Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, in which he had suggested arming and training non-local Hindus to kill innocent Muslims in the territory.

Such moves indicate that India is planning to repeat the history of 1947 when Hindu goons and RSS terrorists massacred millions of Muslims in Jammu, he added. The former DIG, he said, was working hard to implement the RSS-led Hindutva agenda.

The APHC leader said the former DGP Shesh Paul Vaid was busy in spilling blood and implementing Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Khawaja Firdous appealed to Pakistan to apprise the international community how India is using sinister tactics to change the demography in Kashmir. He also asked India to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that lasting peace could be ensured in the South Asian region.

