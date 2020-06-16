Indian army colonel, 2 troops killed in violent face-off with China in Ladakh

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): An Indian army colonel and two troops were killed while many others were grievously injured in a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident on Monday night follows weeks of rising tension and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both India and China. The standoff between Beijing and New Delhi was triggered by India’s unprecedented construction of roads and air strips in the area.

Indian media reported that no bullets were fired in the Monday night clash, however, clubs and stones were instead used to attack soldiers. Besides the killing of the army colonel and two troops, at least 11 other soldiers have received grevious injuries and are being treated, according to one report by New Delhi based India Today.

An official statement by the Indian army said: “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

However, the Indian Army later amended its statement. In an updated statement, the Army said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

Meanwhile, China, confirming the incident, said that Indian soldiers crossed the disputed border between the two countries. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.

Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff for weeks at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. After weeks of tension including an incident in which patrolling soldiers from the two sides came to blows on the banks of Pangong Lake, resulting in injuries, friction eased following talks.

