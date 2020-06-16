Indian forces targeting Kashmiri people during CASOs: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Secretary General of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, has said that Indian forces are targeting Kashmiri people after laying siege around villages and towns in the territory.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Turkwangam area of Shopian district, today, said that state terrorism unleashed by India continued to claim precious lives in Kashmir. He said that the blood of the martyrs would not go waste.

The APHC leader while terming the present situation in occupied Kashmir as gloomy said that the relentless struggle of the Kashmiri people against the Indian oppression would one day result in their freedom.

