IOK HC quashes PSA against NC leader

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court on Tuesday quashed the Public Safety Act against National Conference General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar.

Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, “The J&K High Court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague JKNC General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar. Thankfully, he challenged his detention even when those around him were reluctant to. This once again highlights the unjust & indefensible nature of the 5th Aug detentions.”

Sagar was detained in August last year after Modi government repealed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He has been kept under detention in a government guesthouse in Srinagar declared as a sub-jail.

Sagar’s lawyer Shariq Reyaz confirmed that the court had quashed the detention of the former minister but said the detailed order would be made available later.

