IOK media body calls for sit-in protest against media policy

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Media Guild on Tuesday strongly denounced the Indian authorities for adopting an unethical, immoral and undemocratic media policy for the territory.

The media body during its Executive Council meeting in Srinagar, today, thoroughly discussed the media policy of the Indian government and other draconian laws being used to intimidate the media fraternity in Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Media Guild President, Ajaz Ahmad Mir; and was attended by Vice President, Bilal Bazaz; General Secretary, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz; and executive members, Shahid Rashid, Khalid Qureshi and Reyaz Ahmad Reshi and other members Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, Ruby Nisa Khan and others.

Media Guild Patron Probodh Jamwal and Suhail Kazmi also participated through video conferencing in the meeting.

The speakers on the occasion termed the arrogance by the Indian police and other agencies against media in occupied Kashmir as a virtual censorship to advance India’s sinister designs. They rejected the media policy, wherein the journalists are forced to seek permission from the unscrupulous elements of the government before publishing any report.

“They said, it will be better to close all media houses than to serve sinister designs of a lobby of vested interests,” a statement issued by the media body after the meeting.

General Secretary, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz, urged all the media organizations, publications, accredited journalists and photojournalists to unite at this hour of crisis to thwart the efforts aimed at uprooting the foundations of journalism in Kashmir. He challenged the media policy saying the entire fraternity will come out on streets to fight the barbarism, tooth and nail.

The Guild President, Ajaz Ahmad Mir, said, “Whenever any media policy is prepared, the government has to take into confidence the members of the fraternity, but this ill-conceived policy might have been prepared by a group of sick people in the government, as the so-called policy announced is a worst kind of slap on the democratic system.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Media Guild while unanimously condemning the anti-media policy of the Indian government invited all the media organizations and media associations for a day-long sit-in at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar on 6th July 2020.

