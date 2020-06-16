JKSPF chairman expresses solidarity with jailed Shah’s family

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, visited in Srinagar the residence of illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, since 2017.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl while talking to the family of the detained leader said that India after failing to stop Shabbir Ahmed Shah from raising voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir implicated him in a false case.

He maintained that Shabbir Ahmed Shah is a popular leader of Kashmir freedom movement who cannot be defamed by mere propaganda and cannot be stopped from pursuing the cause of freedom and implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. He also paid tributes to Shabbir Shah’s family for showing steadfastness in these testing times.

Advocate Behl also visited the family of another illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, at Palhalan in Patan. Dr Shariati is lodged at Hera Nagar jail in Jammu for his affiliation with the freedom struggle. Talking to the family of the detained leader, he stated that Kashmir is passing through the difficult phase of history but the Kashmiris’ commitment and unity will force India to leave the territory.

He also maintained that ongoing extrajudicial killing of youth by Indian troops is aimed at spreading terror among the Kashmiris especially youth to stop them from resisting the India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the war crimes being perpetrated by India, which is intoxicated with Hindutva ideology and bent upon to suppress by brute force any voice raised for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He assured the families of the detainees that APHC stands with them in this difficult time and understands the hardships faced by them in absence of their dear ones.

Like this: Like Loading...