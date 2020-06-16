NC, BJP join hands to remove Junaid Mattu as Srinagar mayor

Srinagar, June 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah led National Conference (NC) and the Hindu fascist Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have colluded to remove Junaid Azim Mattu as Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Junaid Azim Mattu, a leader of the Sajjad Lone led Peoples Conference, was toppled after 42 out of 74 corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him while the rest 28 abstained from voting, today morning. Four seats of the SMC are vacant.

Mattu, who survived a similar attempt by the BJP in last December, himself announced the development on Twitter saying that corporators from BJP and NC had polled against those from his party and the Congress, which had already announced its support to Mattu in the motion.

He said that he respected the verdict of the Corporation, adding the seemingly unthinkable seems to have happened as the NC and the BJP have come together in Srinagar. Mattu also changed his twitter bio to “Former Mayor of Srinagar”.

