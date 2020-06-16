Stop killing children, ban pellet guns in IOK: Guterres to India

New York, June 16 (KMS): The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has expressed serious concern over the killing of children in occupied Kashmir.

The Secretary General’s report released on Monday said, the UN has verified the killing of eight children in Kashmir. Guterres said in the report that the casualties in Kashmir occurred mainly due to torture in detention, shootings, including from pellet guns.

The report also spoke of attacks on nine schools by “unidentified elements”. Guterres said that he was concerned about the detention of 68 children between the ages of nine and 17 on various charges with one of them held for allegedly associating with “armed groups”.

He asked the Indian government to take preventive measures to protect children and to ban the use of pellet guns against them. “The UN is concerned about the arrest of children during nocturnal raids in Kashmir, and their detention at army camps, “torture in detention” and detention without due process as he urged the government to end these practices,” the report read.

