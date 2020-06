APHC concerned over threat to IOK detainees in Indian jails

Srinagar, June 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed concern over serious threat to the lives of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists amid spike in cases of infection by coronavirus pandemic in different Indian jails.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded immediate release of all the detained Kashmiris and cautioned that many of them were either of vulnerable age or had underlying health conditions.

Thousands of Kashmiris including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Sharayati, Mian Abdul Quyoom, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah and Raja Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal are currently languishing in different jails of New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and occupied Kashmir.

Some others who are also lodged in jails include Shahi-ul-Islam, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Muzafar Ahmed Dar, Hakeem Showket Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed Shah, Mehrajudin Nanda, Fayaz Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Yosuf Fahlahi, Abdul Ghani Butt, Bashir Ahmed Quersihi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Imtiyaz Hiader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Nazir Ahmed Tantray, Talib Hussain, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Ahsan Antoo, businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, and journalist Aasif Sultan.

The APHC spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations to impress upon India to release the Hurriyat leaders forthwith.

