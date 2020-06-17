Closely monitoring India-China situation: US

Washington, June 17 (KMS): The US is closely monitoring the situation following a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully, officials in Washington said.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border stand-off in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control,” a US State Department spokesperson said.

“We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died,” the official said.

Both India and China have expressed their desires to de-escalate and the US supports a peaceful resolution of the current situation, the spokesperson said.

“During their phone call on June 02, 2020, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the situation along the India-China border,” the official added.

