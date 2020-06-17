India destined to fail in its anti-Kashmir designs: Shafi Lone

Srinagar, June 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, has said that India is hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail in its designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved politically. He paid rich tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and other areas of the occupied territory. He said the sacrifices of these martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The JKEM Chairman deplored that killing innocent people with impunity, vandalizing properties, looting houses and shops, torturing people, putting residential houses to flames, launching crackdowns, firing pellet and bullet indiscriminately on peaceful protesters and other brutal actions to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by Indian troops have become an order of the day in the occupied territory.

He said that the circulation of fake letter attributed to the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, by the Indian agencies was aimed at diverting the world’s attention from killing of youth and demographic changes initiated by India in occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris were grateful to Pakistan for championing the just and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

He also condemned the continued house arrest and illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mian Abdul Quyoom, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Meraaj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Dr Abdul Fayaz Hameed, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, and journalist, Aasif Sultan.

He appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

Like this: Like Loading...